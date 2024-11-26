Poll Charges Dismissed, Trump Rips Into Democrats For Filing "False Cases"

Weeks before returning to the White House, President-elect Donald Trump has ripped into the Democrats and accused them of targeting him with false cases over political revenge. He claimed the government spent over $100 million to target him using state prosecutors and district attorneys.

In an online post after a 2020 election subversion case against him was dismissed, he said, "These cases, like all of the other cases I have been forced to go through, are empty and lawless, and should never have been brought. Over $100 Million Dollars of Taxpayer Dollars has been wasted in the Democrat Party's fight against their Political Opponent, ME. Nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before."

Trump, who has won a decisive victory against Democrat Kamala Harris and won his ticket to the White House, said the Democratic Party and the Justice Department also forced a lawyer to bring a case against him against his own will.

"It was a political hijacking, and a low point in the History of our Country that such a thing could have happened, and yet, I persevered, against all odds, and WON," he said.

Trump's remarks assume significance in the wake of the allegations made against the Adani Group in the US. While the Adani Group has denied the charges as "baseless", legal experts too believe that these allegations lack substance.

According to political analysts, such allegations might be part of a larger campaign against the Adani Group and India's growth story, involving politicians and others in the US and India.

Kanwal Sibal, former foreign secretary of India, had flagged the US report on the Adani Group as "sheer high-handedness" and "abusive use of US power." Calling on the US to share its findings with Indian authorities, he had said any American investigation into the charges would violate the Indian law.

"If the US has information on acts of bribery they should move the Indian legal system. The indictment is against an Indian national for acts committed on Indian soil. The extraterritorial jurisdiction claimed by the US violates the sovereignty of other countries. If US investors are affected, they should seek redress from Indian justice," he had said in an online post.

He also said that the US political system was "deeply corrupted" by a nexus between big corporations and the political class.

Strategic affairs expert Brahma Chellaney had called out a "pattern of extraterritorial targeting of chosen entities and individuals" after the US indictment of the Adani Group. To justify this, he pointed to a US sanction against the Bangladeshi ex-army chief just before the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

In a recent post, he said the charges - unless dropped by the incoming Trump administration - will impact the India-US ties.

"The indictment of Indian tycoon Adani, unless dropped by the Trump-led incoming administration, is likely to further roil US-India ties, which have come under pressure on Biden's watch. The charges may be against Adani but the real target seems to be Modi," he said.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)