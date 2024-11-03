"Cesspools Of Blood", "Ganglands": Donald Trump's Assessment of US Cities

With the United States Presidential election just two days away, Republican candidate Donald Trump's rhetoric has taken a sharp turn, focussing on what he sees as the decline of urban areas, particularly those with large immigrant populations.

As per a New York Times report, Trump has targeted cities like Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, referring to them as “cesspools of blood.” He also characterised urban centres as “war zones” and “killing fields.”

The NY Times looked at public statements made by Trump from November 15, 2022, to October 29, 2024, using transcripts from CQ Roll Call's Factbase, which tracks statements from President Joe Biden and other presidential candidates.

The former President's list of critiques extends to multiple Californian cities, which he has described as “war zones and ganglands.” Specific cities like San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland and Los Angeles have been labelled as “war zones,” while others like Baltimore have been referred to as “dangerous.”

Trump's statements about cities in the Northeast, Midwest, and South reflect a similar tone. He has described New Orleans as a “war zone,” Washington, D.C., as a “hellhole,” and Chicago as a “war zone,” among others. His remarks about Minneapolis were equally harsh, saying it resembled “a fire pit.”

In stark contrast, Trump praised areas that align with his political base, especially in red states. He referred to states like Indiana, Iowa, and Idaho as “states that you don't even hear too much of because they're so good and so well run.” His admiration extended to Montana, which he described as “the land of cowboys and cattle hands ... one of the most beautiful places in all of God's creation,” and Alaska, which he called “an incredible place and beautiful state.”

Trump is often seen reminiscing about the beauty of places that he feels have deteriorated. For instance, he remarked on Aurora, Colorado, and Springfield, Ohio, saying, “These were two beautiful, successful towns, idyllic. And they're in trouble, big trouble.”

He expressed similar sentiments about Detroit, labelling it as a “once great city,” and described New York City as a “city in decline.”