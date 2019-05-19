US Firm Wayfair In Trouble For Selling Bath Mats With Hindu Gods: Report

US e-commerce firm Wayfair has been stocking bath mats with imprints of Hindu Gods

American e-commerce Wayfair, that sells home goods, has come under fire for selling bath mats with not just Lord Ganesha figurines but also with Lord Shiva's imprints on it, the American Bazaar reported on Saturday.

The Boston-based Wayfair has been stocking bath mats with imprints of Hindu Gods on it, as reported by the media.

The mats, sold on the website for $38 and more, are described as "Yoga Asian Lord with Third Eye Bath Rug by East Urban Home", and "Asian Face of Elephant Lord Bath Rug."

In the past, too, there were complaints about Wayfair selling the Hindu Gods imprinted bath rugs.

Last year, Wayfair removed a cutting board carrying the image of Ganesha and apologised after Hindu activists protested against it.

E-commerce giant Amazon too was also slammed for selling similar items.



