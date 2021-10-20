US Details Plan To Vaccinate Children Aged 5-11 Against Covid

The United States is ready to start vaccinating kids aged 5-11 against Covid-19 starting next month, once health experts give the green light, the White House said Wednesday.

"Our planning efforts mean that we will be ready to begin getting shots in arms in the days following a final CDC recommendation," the White House said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A panel of CDC experts is due to meet on the issue November 2-3 and the agency is expected to make its recommendation soon thereafter.

