US Department Store JCPenney To Close 7 Stores Across The Country, Check Impacted Locations

American department store chain JCPenney will permanently close seven of its locations across the United States by May 25, 2025. According to NBC News, the latest store closures, which were first announced in February, come after more than 200 US locations shuttered when the retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May 2020. The firm has emphasised that these specific closures are due to factors like expiring lease agreements and market changes, underscoring the challenges faced by traditional brick-and-mortar stores in the current retail environment.

"The decision to close a store is never an easy one," JCPenney previously said in a statement. "We are grateful to our dedicated associates and the loyal customers who have shopped at our San Bruno location. We continue to work to make every dollar count for families across America and welcome them to shop at our other JCPenney stores in the area and at JCPenney.com," the statement added, per NBC News.

The closures will impact the following locations:

Tanforan in San Bruno, California

Northfield in Denver

Colorado Pine Ridge Mall

Idaho West Ridge Mall

Kansas Fox Run

New Hampshire, Asheville Mall

Charleston Town Centre

Earlier this year, the company announced it would be closing its location in the Westfield Annapolis Mall in Annapolis, Maryland. But on May 19, a JCPenney spokesperson confirmed that through an extended lease agreement, the location will remain open through August 31.

Notably, JCPenney has faced financial struggles in recent years, including a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in 2020. In January, JCPenney merged with the multi-brand retailer SPARC Group to form Catalyst Brands, uniting six retail names including Aeropostale, Brooks Brothers, Lucky Brand and more.

According to USAToday, Catalyst Brands was expected to open 1,800 store locations and hire 60,000 employees. A Catalyst Brands spokesperson previously said that the umbrella company is "optimising" its structure, resulting in the cut of about 9% of its corporate roles.