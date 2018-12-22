US Demands For 'Immediate Release' Of Two Canadians Detained By China

We "express our deep concern for the Chinese government's detention of two Canadians earlier this month and call for their immediate release," State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said.

World | | Updated: December 22, 2018 03:36 IST
Transparent legal proceeding are on with respect to Meng Wanzhou, CFO Huawei (File)


Washington: 

The United States called on China on Friday to free two Canadians detained in apparent retaliation for Canada's arrest on Washington's behalf of an executive of Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

"Canada, a country governed by the rule of law, is conducting a fair, unbiased, and transparent legal proceeding with respect to Ms. Meng Wanzhou, the Chief Financial Officer of Huawei," Mr Palladino said.

"Canada respects its international legal commitments by honoring its extradition treaty with the United States."

 



