US Delays Ban On TikTok By One Week

TikTok has confirmed proposed deal with Oracle, Walmart for US business. (File)

The US Department of Commerce announced Saturday that it is postponing until at least September 27 the ban on downloading the popular TikTok video-sharing app in the United States, which was to take effect on Sunday.

This decision was taken "in light of recent positive developments," according to a press release issued shortly after Chinese-owned TikTok confirmed a proposed agreement on the management of its US operations involving Oracle as a technology partner and Walmart as a business partner.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)