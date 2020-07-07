US COVID-19 Death Count Crosses 1.3 Lakh-Mark: Report

On Saturday, the number of new daily infections hit a record 57,683. (File)

The United States passed another grim coronavirus milestone Monday as the death count from the virus climbed past 130,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The country has had 2,888,729 COVID-19 cases and 130,007 deaths as of midday in Washington, the university reported.

The world's hardest hit country, both in confirmed cases and deaths, the United States has experienced a resurgence of the disease since June that has forced several states to suspend their phased economic reopenings.

On Saturday, the number of new daily infections hit a record 57,683.

When the death count passed the 100,000 mark May 27, President Donald Trump expressed satisfaction that the number of new infections was declining, even though experts warned of a possible resurgence.

Despite the worsening trend, White House officials say the US economy, which went into a nosedive in March and April due to lockdowns, will not be shut down again.