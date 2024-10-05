US Couple Takes 31 Trips To Disney World After Stealing Over Rs 4 Crore From Government

A couple in the United States defrauded the government of nearly $500,000 (approximately Rs 4.2 Crore) to take dozens of lavish vacations to Walt Disney World while claiming they were travelling for work. According to the New York Post, 61-year-old Thomas Bouchard, who is an Army contractor, used his government connections to get his girlfriend, 53-year-old Cantelle Boyd, hired for a "no-show" job as his assistant so they could take numerous vacations, including 31 trips to Walt Disney World in Flordia. Their elaborate scheme cost the Department of Defence more than $490,000, prosecutors said.

Citing the US Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts, the Post reported that the couple claimed that they were travelling for work. Mr Bouchard, who was in charge of the US Army Natick Contracting Division in Massachusetts, reportedly used his "long-standing relationship with government contractor Evolution Enterprise Inc., to have Ms Boyd hired as an assistant to support him. She was paid a government salary of $487,658 and performed "little if any useful function" from 2014 to 2018, costing the government an extra $75,583 in travel expenses, prosecutors said.

The couple reportedly booked vacations ranging from two to 15 days, and their travels - which were done during business hours - included staying a hotels, lounging by the pool and visiting Disney parks. In addition to this, the couple also travelled to Virginia and other Florida locations. Prosecutors said that the 61-year-old concealed the nature of their trips and sought reimbursement by falsifying and then approving expense records.

Federal authorities arrested the couple in July 2020. They each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and 10 counts of theft of government funds and false declarations. The 61-year-old was sentenced in August to one year and one day in prison and is required to pay $487,658 in restitution.

"Those of us who are privileged to work in public service owe a duty to the taxpayers to act with integrity at all times," said Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

"This defendant clearly failed in adhering to this solemn oath and abused his position of trust to line his own pockets, hire a friend into a phantom position and enjoy junkets all on the taxpayer's dime. He will now pay the price for his inexcusable conduct," he added.

Meanwhile, Ms Boyd was sentenced to six months of home confinement on October 2. Prosecutors said she is required to pay restitution "at a later date".