US Couple Kept Adopted Black Children As 'Slaves', Locked Them In Shed

A wealthy white couple in West Virginia has been charged with human trafficking, forced labour and child neglect. The couple, Donald Ray Lantz (63) and Jeanne Kay Whitefeather (62), allegedly subjected their five adopted black children to forced labour and confinement, WNews reported.



The children, aged 6-16, were found living in deplorable conditions. Two teens were locked in a filthy shed without basic amenities, while another child was in a loft in the main house.



The indictment alleges the children were forced to work on the couple's farmland because of their race and treated as slaves. The couple allegedly also prohibited them from entering the main house, reported the outlet.



The couple faces multiple charges, including human trafficking, forced labour involving minors, and child neglect, creating a substantial risk of severe injury or death. They pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday, WCHSTV reported.



The investigation began after a neighbour reported concerns about the well-being of children.



Police found two teenagers, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, locked in a shed on the couple's property. The shed had no lights, running water, or mattresses, only an RV porta-potty. The teens told police they were forced to sleep on the concrete floor and were last fed 12 hours prior.



The boy had open sores on his bare feet, and both children wore dirty clothes and smelled of body odour. A 9-year-old girl was found inside the residence, while an 11-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl were brought to the property later by the couple.



Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers described the indictment as “one of the worst" she has ever seen, citing allegations of human trafficking and racial targeting. “It alleges human trafficking, human rights violations, the use of forced labour,” Judge Akers said, as per the NY Post. “These children were targeted because of their race, and they were used basically as slaves from what the indictment alleges.”



Judge Akers increased the couple's bond from $200,000 to $500,000 each, citing the severe nature of the human trafficking and child neglect charges. She stated that the initial bond was insufficient due to the risk of bodily harm or death involved. The case will go to trial on September 9.