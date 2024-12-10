US Cop Quits 21-Year-Old Job After Secret Career In Adult Films Is Revealed

A 21-year veteran of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office has resigned after officials discovered her secret career in the porn industry. Shannon Lofland, 44, explained that financial desperation pushed her to make the difficult choice.

Facing mounting bills, foreclosure, and rising costs, Ms Lofland briefly turned to the adult film industry for survival. “I was drowning financially,” she told CBS News. “I found a legal, lucrative way to support my family and save our home.”

Ms Lofland's financial troubles began after a June 2023 hailstorm caused $500,000 in damage to her home – expenses her insurance wouldn't cover. Skyrocketing interest rates also tripled her adjustable-rate mortgage, forcing her home into foreclosure. With rising utility, gas, and food costs, she had no other way to make ends meet, she said.

Despite draining her savings, borrowing from family, and cutting expenses, debt collectors continued to hound her. “At the time, I had no other lucrative options,” Ms Lofland said, adding that her husband supported her decision.

During the brief period she worked in the industry, she participated in about six scenes, earning enough to cover her mortgage. Ms Lofland said the industry was professional and that she faced no coercion or pressure.

The sheriff's office launched an internal investigation after discovering her side job, though it has not disclosed how they learned about her activities. Ms Lofland admitted she violated departmental policies by not seeking prior approval for secondary employment. “I knew it was against policy and could be considered leading a double life,” she said.

On Tuesday, Ms Lofland resigned, saying she loved her job during her 21-year career. “I've been dedicated and loyal. I truly loved my job and the lives I've been able to impact,” she said.

She also stepped down from her position on Colorado's Peace Officer Standards and Training board weeks before her resignation. Ms Lofland said she isn't sure what lies ahead but hasn't ruled out continuing in the adult film industry. “Some may judge and say there are ‘better' ways to make money, but at that moment, I had no other options,” she concluded.