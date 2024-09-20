US Cop Shoots Dead Judge Inside His Office After Argument, Arrested

Investigators have not yet announced a motive.

A county sheriff was charged with murder Thursday after he allegedly shot and killed a district court judge in the southern US state of Kentucky. Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines was taken into custody in connection with a shooting at the Letcher County courthouse, the Louisville Courier Journal newspaper reported.

He was charged with one count of murder in the first degree, according to CBS News.

A spokesperson for police told the outlet the shooting occurred after an argument between Stines and judge Kevin Mullins, 54, in the latter's office.

Investigators have not yet announced a motive.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the shooting in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Sadly, I have been informed that a district judge in Letcher County was shot and killed in his chambers this afternoon," Beshear said.

"There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow."

Gun violence is common in the United States, a country where there are more firearms than people.

Earlier this month, a man shot and injured five people on a Kentucky highway. The gunman's body was found Wednesday after a 10-day manhunt.

Despite polls showing Americans favor more gun restrictions, a powerful gun rights lobby, constitutional protections and a passionate culture around firearm ownership mean that attempts to clamp down on gun rights are always met with stiff political resistance.

