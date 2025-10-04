US Considers $1 Trump Coin To Mark 250th Independence Celebrations

The U.S. Treasury is considering making a $1 coin featuring President Donald Trump to commemorate 250 years since the declaration of American independence in 2026, it said on Friday.

Images of the potential design showed Trump holding a raised clenched fist on one side of the coin alongside the words "fight, fight, fight" - a reference to what he said immediately after surviving an assassination attempt last year.

The other side of the coin shows Trump in profile with the word "liberty" above him and "1776-2026" written below, according to images shared by Treasurer Brandon Beach on X.

"While a final $1 dollar coin design has not yet been selected to commemorate the United States' semiquincentennial, this first draft reflects well the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, even in the face of immense obstacles," a Treasury spokesperson said in a statement.

Beach said on X that more information would be shared following the end of the government shutdown, which has suspended many federal operations while lawmakers remain at an impasse over a new spending bill.

Congress in 2020 passed a law that allows the Treasury Secretary to mint $1 coins in 2026 "with designs emblematic of the U.S. semiquincentennial."

To mark the 1976 bicentennial celebrations, the Treasury sponsored a national competition and picked for the $1 coin a design by a sculpture student featuring the Liberty Bell, a symbol of American independence, and the moon.

The other side of the coin showed former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who died in 1969 and became the first president to feature on a $1 coin in 1971.

Asked on Friday whether Trump had seen the draft coin design, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said, "I'm not sure if he's seen it, but I'm sure he'll love it."

