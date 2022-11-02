US Condemns North Korea's Missile Strikes Near South Korean Coast

A spokesperson said the launches are in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. (Representational)

The United States on Wednesday condemned North Korea's latest launch of a ballistic missile, which landed less than 60 kilometres off South Korea's coast, the first time an apparent test had landed near the South's waters, a State Department spokesperson said.

A State Department spokesperson said the launches are in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions and threaten peace and stability in the region.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)