US's Central Intelligence Agency To Make Debut On Instagram

As of now, it remains unclear exactly by when would CIA's official Instagram account be launched (File)

After marking its social presence on Facebook and Twitter, US-based civilian foreign intelligence service Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) will now make a debut on Instagram.

The Director of CIA, Gina Haspel, while addressing a crowd at Auburn University in Alabama, confirmed that the CIA would soon have a presence on Instagram, The Verge reported on Monday.

With nearly a million followers on Facebook and 2.58 million followers on Twitter, the CIA keeps connected with the youth through sharing memes and updates about the organisation and its work.

Now Instagram would be the intelligence agency's latest foray into social media.

"Our team worked with the CIA, as they do with many partners, to provide best practices and guidance when it comes to launching an Instagram account," the report quoted an Instagram spokesperson as saying.

As of now, it remains unclear exactly by when would CIA's official Instagram account be launched.

However, it is not new for federal agencies maintaining official accounts on social networking platforms.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) already have official Instagram accounts.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.