Tariffs Won't Solve Any Problems, Says China Over Trade Dispute With US

Tariffs won't resolve any problems in the ongoing bilateral trade dispute, said China (Reuters)

Tariffs won't resolve any problems in the ongoing bilateral trade dispute between China and the United States, China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, speaking at a daily press briefing, said China hopes that the United States will work with China to resolve each other's concerns.

