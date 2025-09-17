US Boy's Life Saved After Mother's Google Search Uncovered Rare Brain Condition

Lubbock, Texas: A 6-year-old boy's life was saved after his mother's quick thinking and internet search helped doctors diagnose a rare brain condition that was initially misdiagnosed as the flu, according to the New York Post.

In April, Witten Daniel was admitted to hospital with dizziness and headache. Doctors first diagnosed him with the flu. However, within 24 hours, Witten lost the ability to walk, talk, and breathe independently and fell unconscious, as per the NY Post.

Doctors found a rare cavernous malformation, a cluster of abnormal blood vessels leaking inside his brainstem, after running further tests. The condition caused seizures and strokes, severely affecting the child's health. Physicians warned that if he survived, Witten might never walk again and would rely on a ventilator and feeding tube.

Determined to save her son, Witten's mother, Casey Daniel, searched online late at night and found an article by neurosurgeon Dr Jacques Morcos at UTHealth Houston, who specialised in this condition. She contacted Dr Morcos, who advised transferring Witten to their hospital, according to The Post.

After emergency surgery lasting four hours, performed by Dr Morcos and paediatric neurosurgeon Dr Manish Shah, Witten showed remarkable recovery. He regained consciousness, breathing, and speech within hours. Six weeks later, Witten returned home to celebrate his seventh birthday, started second grade, and was cleared to resume playing baseball.

Cavernous malformation affects about 1 in 500 people and involves fragile blood vessels in the brain or spine that can cause seizures, bleeding, and neurological problems. Early diagnosis and surgery can save lives and improve outcomes.