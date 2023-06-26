US Baby's Death Linked To Fentanyl Overdose, Parents Arrested

The baby was found face-down on couch cushions. (Representational Pic)

The parents of an eight-month-old were arrested in Florida after the baby tested positive for lethal amounts of fentanyl. According to Fox News, the baby died on May 31 and the parents - Nicholas and Carissa Alexander - were arrested last week. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said its officers reached a house near Bee Ridge Road after receiving reports that a baby had died there. An investigation later revealed that the baby was found in an unresponsive state and rushed to a local hospital.

The infant's mother was caring for the infant when the baby was found face-down on couch cushions inside the home.

The sheriff's office said the baby was left unattended between 10:30 am and 4:45 pm till Nicholas Alexander returned home from work.

Both the parents were apprehended and were allegedly impaired when being questioned, the Fox News report said.

The baby's autopsy report later revealed that the infant had been dead for several hours, the sheriff's office said. The toddler also tested positive for lethal amounts of fentanyl.

The parents have been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and are being held at a correctional facility.

Another similar incident was reported in Ohio where a woman was charged with the murder of her 16-month-old toddler after the child was left unattended for about 10 days while she went on vacation.

Kristel Candelario, 31, was arrested in connection with the death of her baby girl, Jailyn. The toddler was found unconscious at home on June 16.

Citing a police affidavit, NBC News reported that Ms Candelario was on a trip to Puerto Rico and Detroit while the baby was left on her own inside the home.