US Army Soldier Accused Of Killing Newlywed Wife, Hiding Body In Storm Drain

A 21-year-old US Army soldier named Zarrius Hildabrand has been arrested and charged with the murder of his wife. Hildabrand has been accused of shooting his newlywed wife, stashing her body in a storm drain, and then posting desperate Facebook messages about her disappearance, according to New York Post.

The Anchorage Police Department said Friday morning that the man has been charged with raps including first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the slaying of his spouse, Alaska National Guard combat medic Saria Hildabrand, also 21.

His bail is set at $500,000 for the murder of his wife, 21-year-old Saria Hildabrand, the police said.

The police said that Saria's body was found in a storm drain, which led to her husband's arrest.

The woman went missing on August 6, Fox News reported.

The accused, Zarrius Hildabrand was the last person to see Saria when she left their home on Sunday morning to walk to her job at Bread & Brew Alaska.

He also posted a message on Facebook, "Updated information on my missing wife PLEASE SHARE AND REPOST!!!!!!" He also shared a picture of his wife's missing poster, the day before her body was found.

Saria's mother, Meredith Barney, told the Anchorage Daily News that she was shocked at the allegations.

"He walked around for hours with me searching for my daughter, knowing that she was dead," Mrs Barney said. "He lied to me multiple times and tried to play it off like he was a concerned husband."



