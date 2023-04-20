US Announces New Artillery Ammunition To Ukraine For Counter-Offensive

Ukraine is preparing an attempt at a counter-offensive driving Russians back. (File)

The White House on Wednesday announced a new package of artillery ammunition for Ukraine as the pro-Western country gears up for an expected counter-offensive against Russian invasion.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the package will include ammunition for the HIMARS multiple rocket system and artillery rounds. Details were to come later from the Pentagon.

The package, "as part of our ongoing efforts to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's brutal invasion," will "include more ammunition for US-provided HIMARS rocket systems and anti-armor systems, as well as additional artillery rounds," Jean-Pierre said.

The United States is leading an unprecedented effort by NATO and other allied countries to supply Ukraine with weaponry and other aid as the country pushes back against a Russian onslaught that began in February 2022.

Ukraine is preparing an attempt at a counter-offensive driving Russians back from swaths of occupied territory in the east and south of the country.

