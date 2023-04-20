US Announces New $325 Million Military Aid Package For Ukraine

Ukraine war: The package also includes munitions for the HIMARS precision rocket system.

The United States on Wednesday announced a new $325 million military aid package for Ukraine that includes much-needed artillery rounds as well as anti-armor weapons.

The package also includes munitions for the HIMARS precision rocket system, anti-tank mines, and more than nine million rounds of small arms ammunition, the Defense Department said in a statement.

The United States has spearheaded the push for broad support for Ukraine, quickly forging an international coalition to back Kyiv after Russia invaded in February 2022 and coordinating aid from dozens of countries.

Kyiv has pushed for some items that its international supporters have been reluctant to provide, including Patriot air defense systems and advanced heavy tanks -- which were eventually promised -- and others such as Western fighter aircraft, which have not been pledged so far.

According to the US State Department, the latest package brings total aid to Ukraine since Russia's invasion to more than $35.4 billion.

