US Announces January 9 As National Day Of Mourning For Jimmy Carter

Joe Biden called on Americans to visit their places of worship to "pay homage" to Jimmy Carter.

Jimmy Carter died at the age of 100.
Washington, United States:

US President Joe Biden on Sunday declared January 9 a national day of mourning for Jimmy Carter, calling on Americans to visit their places of worship to "pay homage" to the late US leader.

"I call on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President James Earl Carter, Jr," Biden said in a White House proclamation. "I invite the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

