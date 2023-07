The United States unveiled a $345 million military aid package for Taiwan.

The United States unveiled a $345 million military aid package for Taiwan on Friday, in a move certain to anger China at a time of fraught relations between Washington and Beijing.

A statement from the White House announced the package of "defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)