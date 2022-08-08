US Announces $1 Billion In New Arms Aid For Ukraine

US announced $1 billion in fresh military aid for Ukraine.

The Pentagon announced Monday $1 billion in fresh military aid for Ukraine, including additional Himars system missiles that have helped Kyiv's forces attack Russian troops far behind the front lines.

The package also includes more surface-to-air missiles for defense against Russian aircraft and rockets, more Javelin anti-armor rockets, and other ammunition, according to a statement from the US Department of Defense.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)