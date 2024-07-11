Hawaii Airport Evacuated After Grenades Discovered In Man's Baggage

The flight he was trying to board was to a destination outside the US.

In a shocking incident, Hawaii Airport in the United States was evacuated after grenades were found in a carry-on luggage of a man, as per a report in CBS News. The Transportation Security Administration said that they found two items resembling grenades were detected during x-ray screening in a bag belonging to a male Japanese national departing the country.

On Tuesday, officers emptied the terminal as the bomb squad investigated the suspicious items discovered during X-ray scanning. The police said, "The Hilo International Airport experienced a brief halt in operations" for a little over an hour.

According to police, the bomb squad "determined the items to be inert grenades," meaning they posed no threat. As per the authorities, Akito Fukushima, of Kanazawa, Japan, was taken into custody on a charge of first-degree terroristic threats.

"Responding to the 5:44 a.m. call, officers secured and evacuated the terminal area as a precautionary safety measure while the department's bomb squad arrived on scene and determined the items to be inert grenades. At 6:45 a.m., police arrested 41-year-old Akito Fukushima of Kanazawa, Japan, for first-degree terroristic threatening. Fukushima was transported to HPD's East Hawaii Detention Facility and remains in custody while Detectives of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section continue the investigation. The airport resumed operations at 6:50 a.m," the Hawaii Police Department in a press release.

The flight he was trying to board was to a destination outside the US, police noted, however, they didn't say which country it was heading to or what his ultimate destination was. "Police remind the public that replicas of explosives, such as hand grenades, are prohibited in checked and carry-on baggage," they said.