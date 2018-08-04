US Air Force Silent On Reports Of Meteor Crash Near Base

The meteor reportedly crashed on July 25. (Representational)

The United States Air Force has been silent on reports of a meteor crash near one of its bases near Greenland on July 25.

An object, confirmed to be travelling at the speed of 24.4 kilometers per second by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, exploded with a force of 2.1 kilotons 43 kilometers north of the Thule Air Base, Fox News reports.

Taking to his Twitter account, the Director of the Nuclear Information Project for the Federation of American Scientists, Hans Kristensen reported the event.

Why, thank you for the mentioning! https://t.co/XKmMELF9rD — Hans Kristensen (@nukestrat) August 3, 2018

"The Chelyabinsk event drew widespread attention to what more needs to be done to detect even larger asteroids before they strike our planet," Lindley Johnson, NASA's Planetary Defense Officer, was quoted by Fox News as saying.

The Chelyabinsk event resulted in the formation of the International Asteroid Warning Network, an international group of organizations involved in detecting, tracking, and characterizing Near Earth Objects.