US Air Force Commando Dies After Falling 170 Feet Before Football Game

A US Air Force airman died after he fell from the ceiling of the Alamodome stadium during a fast-rope demonstration ahead of a football game on Saturday.

The airman fell from a height of around 170 feet while rappelling in a pregame demonstration before the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) game against Navy, reported The New York Post. The incident took place during the university's “Salute to Armed Forces and Veterans” event.

The service member, assigned to the 6th Combat Training Squadron, Detachment 2, sustained fatal injuries during the demonstration. The airman reportedly lost control while descending the rope during a fast-rope demonstration involving four military personnel.

The airman was identified as Tech. Sgt. Ian Patterson, a Tactical Air Control Party instructor, according to CBS News. According to Nellis Air Force Base, Patterson was originally from Fort Stewart, Georgia, and had served in the US Air Force for 15 years.

Airman Taken To Hospital After Fall

The airman received medical attention on the field for around 10 minutes before being taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, UTSA staff members formed a semicircle around the injured airman before he was moved on a stretcher. The incident also brought activity on the field to a halt. The demonstration had been scheduled as part of the pregame coin toss ceremony.

Adrian Corey, who witnessed the fall, told KSAT that the crowd fell silent and the band stopped performing following the incident.

About The Military Demonstration

Four military personnel took part in the demonstration. They were training as air combat controllers, whose skills include rappelling from helicopters and descending from heights of more than 100 feet.

Owned by the City of San Antonio, the Alamodome has a ceiling approximately 170 feet above the ground. Around 23,297 fans were present at the stadium for Saturday's game.

Despite the incident, the match between the UTSA Roadrunners and Navy Midshipmen went ahead, with UTSA securing a 38-34 victory.

American Conference Expresses Condolences

The American Conference expressed grief over the death of the service member and extended condolences to his family, friends and colleagues from the 57th Wing. It said representatives of both participating universities, Alamodome management, local authorities and a working group met with Commissioner Tim Pernetti during the game to review the available information and discuss the next steps.

"In accordance with conference bylaws and with the support of both participating member institutions, the conference made the decision to continue the game," it added. The conference added that the circumstances surrounding the airman's death are under investigation.