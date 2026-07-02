OpenAI Considers Offering 5 percent Stake To US Government: Report

OpenAI has discussed giving a 5% stake to the US government, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The proposed arrangement would involve other US AI companies handing over a similar stake to the government, the report said, adding that it was not clear if the other AI firms would be willing to do so.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

OpenAI and the White House did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments outside regular business hours.



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