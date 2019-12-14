US Actress Sally Field Joins Jane Fonda's Climate Protest, Arrested

Sally Field speaking at the "Fire Drill Fridays" event.

Actress Sally Field was the latest star to join actress Jane Fonda's weekly climate protests.

The actress was arrested during the demonstration in front of the Capitol, cnn.com reported.

Publicist Heidi Schaeffer confirmed the actress was arrested. US Capitol Police say 26 adults were arrested.

In what she said was an unrehearsed speech, Ms Field urged attendees of the event to "get out of their comfort zones and embrace drastic change to protect the environment."

"I am a mother, I am a grandmother. The time is now. We cannot sit back in our comfort zones, on our couches, and wonder, 'What can we do?'," Ms Field said in a speech shared by Fire Drill Fridays' Twitter account.

Footage shows police escorting Ms Field away from the steps of the Capitol to cheers.

Ms Field had joined Ms Fonda for the 10th week of protests.

Previous demonstrations have seen actresses such as Kyra Sedgwick and Diane Lane and Ben & Jerry's co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield join Fonda in Washington.