US 500 Million Vaccine Doses Donation A 'Historic Step': Joe Biden

President Joe Biden on Thursday called a US donation of 500 million Covid vaccine doses to poorer countries a "historic step" in the fight against the global pandemic.

"This is about our responsibility, our humanitarian obligation to save as many lives as we can," he told reporters on the eve of the G7 summit in Cornwall, southwest England, adding it was also in the US interest because of the risk of variants.

