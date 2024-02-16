'Unreal': Delivery Man In US Defecates On Floor After Delivering Food

The man fled from the building after the incident. (Representative Image)

A delivery driver in Florida, United States, defecated on the kitchen floor in the building lobby, after delivering the order, as per a report in the New York Post. Security footage showed a Postmates driver entering the North Miami Beach apartment building, exiting an elevator, and leaving food at a door. The man then went to the building's basement kitchen and relieved himself.

Julio Bajdaun, the property manager, said, "He went ahead and went to the lobby and defecated on the floor. It was unreal."

In the footage, the driver was seen sliding his feet as he waited to use the elevator again. He then entered the kitchen and took off his pants. Later, he also removed his shirt. The man fled from the building after the incident.

North Miami Beach police arrived at the scene and stated that they were looking into the incident as a possible criminal mischief.

The administration and residents are worried about the hygienic hazards associated with bodily fluids in a space used for food preparation. Upon entering the kitchen, the residents noticed a strong stench and a disgusting sight of excrement.

A resident of the building said, "We have four open bathrooms. People can use it and they're open. Why do it on the floor? There's toilet paper, there is soap, he could wash his hands, everything. And he decides to do it on the floor."

Meanwhile, in another harrowing incident, a DoorDash delivery man was caught spitting on the food he was delivering to a house in Miami. The incident occurred in front of an apartment. The delivery man was reportedly agitated after receiving a small tip from the customers who had placed the online order. The entire incident was captured on the ring camera at the customer's house entrance.

The clip opened with the delivery man arriving at the address, holding the food package. After placing the package on the doormat, he stepped back and checked something on his phone. He said, "I didn't tell you, they left me nothing." Then, in just a few seconds, bends down to spit on the food package. Afterwards, he got up and looked into the camera, saying, "And they didn't even leave me $1", before walking away.