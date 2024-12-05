Impeached, Jailed Or Assassinated: South Korea's Dark History Of Leadership

After making an effort to suspend civilian rule in South Korea and impose martial law, President Yoon Suk Yeol stands facing impeachment. But that's not the only downfall the country has witnessed. Previous leaders have seen their rule descend into disorder and tumult.

Here's a recap of the collapse of previous South Korean leaders:

Park Geun-hye - Impeached and jailed

In 2016, Park Geun-hye, South Korea's first female president, was impeached by Parliament and later imprisoned. Park, the daughter of former dictator Park Chung-hee, had been in office since 2013 and had touted herself as incorruptible. However, she faced accusations of accepting or soliciting tens of millions of dollars from conglomerates like Samsung. Additional allegations included leaking classified documents, blacklisting artists critical of her policies, and dismissing officials who opposed her.

Park's impeachment was confirmed by the Constitutional Court in March 2017, leading to her indictment and imprisonment. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison and hefty fines in 2021, but received a pardon from her successor, President Moon Jae-in, later that year. Interestingly, the current president, Yoon, played a crucial role in Park's dismissal and imprisonment as a Seoul prosecutor at the time.

Lee Myung-bak - 15 years in prison

Lee Myung-bak, the conservative predecessor of Park Geun-hye, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in October 2018 for corruption. He was found guilty of accepting bribes from Samsung in exchange for favours to the company's then-chairman, Lee Kun-hee, who had been convicted of tax evasion. However, Lee Myung-bak's prison term was cut short when he received a pardon from President Yoon in December 2022.

Roh Moo-hyun - Died by suicide

Roh Moo-hyun, the former President of South Korea from 2003 to 2008, tragically took his own life in May 2009 by jumping off a cliff. This devastating event occurred while he was under investigation for allegedly receiving bribes from a wealthy shoe manufacturer, totaling $6 million, which was paid to his wife and the husband of one of his nieces.

Chun Doo-hwan - "Butcher of Gwangju"

Chun Doo-hwan, the notorious military strongman known for his brutal suppression of the Gwangju uprising also known as the "Butcher of Gwangju", stepped down in 1987 amidst massive protests. He handed over power to his protégé Roh Tae-woo, with whom he had a decades-long relationship dating back to their time as classmates at military academy during the Korean War.

However, their legacy was marred by corruption and violence. In 1996, both Chun and Roh were convicted of treason for their roles in the 1979 coup that brought Chun to power, as well as the Gwangju uprising and other offenses. Chun was initially sentenced to death, but his sentence was commuted to life in prison. Roh received a 22.5-year prison sentence, which was later reduced to 17 years. Despite their convictions, both men were granted amnesty in 1998 after serving only two years in prison.

Park Chung-hee - Assassinated

Park Chung-hee, South Korea's dictator, was assassinated on October 26, 1979, by Kim Jae-gyu, his own spy chief, during a private dinner.

This shocking event has been the subject of intense debate in South Korea, with many questioning whether the murder was premeditated.

In the aftermath of Park's death, army generals Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo seized the opportunity to plot a coup in December 1979, further plunging South Korea into political turmoil.

Yun Po-sun: Overthrown in coup

In 1961, President Yun Po-sun was ousted in a military coup orchestrated by army officer Park Chung-hee. Although Yun was initially allowed to remain in office, Park effectively seized control of the government. Park later solidified his power by winning the 1963 election, ultimately replacing Yun as president.

Syngman Rhee - Forced to resign

South Korea's first president, Syngman Rhee, was forced to resign in 1960 due to a massive student-led uprising. The protests were sparked by Rhee's attempt to extend his term through rigged elections, which ignited widespread outrage and calls for his removal.

Following his resignation, Rhee was exiled to Hawaii, where he spent the remainder of his life until his death in 1965.