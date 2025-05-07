Trump's White House Creates Own Media Universe With Memes, Influencer

From influencer-only briefings to memes of Donald Trump as the pope and a "Star Wars" Jedi master, the White House is creating its own alternate media reality.

Since President Trump's return to the US presidency in January, his team has given right-wing "new media" an increasingly prominent place as it steps up its war on the traditional press.

But now the White House is going a step further, effectively creating its own government-run media operation to stoke up President Trump's loyal base.

Last week Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt held three alternative briefings reserved for a hand-picked group of partisan outlets.

These "new media" sessions exist in a parallel universe from the traditional White House briefings, and are held in a special auditorium across the road that reporters cannot access freely.

"I absolutely agree with the premise of your question -- which I usually don't when I take questions at a podium," Leavitt told right-wing activist Jack Posobiec at a briefing on April 30.

Another question came from Dom Lucre, a proponent of the QAnon right-wing conspiracy theory.

"Is there any possibility for names such as Barack Hussein Obama or Hillary Rodham Clinton to ever just possibly get investigated?" Lucre asked Leavitt.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment on its strategy.

'Echo chamber'

Former reality TV star President Trump and his team have had a strong social media game since his first presidency from 2017-2021.

Then during his 2024 election campaign he reached out to podcasters and influencers, inspired partly by his 19-year-old son Barron.

But the new approach is taking that campaign strategy and putting it at the heart of the US government's communications operation.

News outlet Axios underscored the new strategy, saying that now "Trump's White House is the hottest right-wing media outlet."

That risked creating an "echo chamber," said Sonia Gipson Rankin, a law professor at the University of New Mexico.

Rankin said President Trump's unique use of social media, AI images and "direct appeals through partisan influencers" had "created a space of alternate versions of events where governance is not tethered to reality."

"In a second term, the concern is that this echo chamber could become even more insulated," she told AFP.

Last week also saw the launch of the "White House Wire" -- a website designed to look like the low-tech "Drudge Report" but with links to favorable stories and the administration's social media.

"Give a middle finger to the fake news and check out WH Wire!!!!"President Trump's son Don Jr said on X with a link.

Give a middle finger to the fake news and check out WH Wire!!!!https://t.co/4HMwCQ9RJh — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 1, 2025

It came as the White House reduces access for several mainstream news wires -- most notably The Associated Press, following a clash over its refusal to call the Gulf of Mexico by President Trump's designated name, the "Gulf of America."

The White House has also taken control of deciding which outlets are in the "press pool" that covers some presidential events in close quarters like the Oval Office or Air Force One.

Light saber

The White House is meanwhile leaning more and more on provocative memes to fire up President Trump's supporters and "own the libs" -- gaining attention by angering his "liberal" and left-wing opponents.

President Trump caused controversy after his Truth Social account posted an AI-generated image of himself in papal garb on Friday, less than a week after attending the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome.

But while President Trump insisted that he hadn't posted the meme himself, he also said that his wife Melania thought it was "cute" and rejected any criticism.

"They can't take a joke," President Trump told reporters on Monday when asked about the pope image.

Then on Sunday the White House's official account posted an image of a muscle-bound President Trump wielding a light saber to mark "May the Fourth" day -- when "Star Wars" fans celebrate in a riff on the movie's catchphrase "May The Force be with you."

"You're not the Rebellion -- you're the Empire," the post said, attacking President Trump's left-wing rivals and comparing them to evil imperial forces of Darth Vader and others.

There was just one problem, US media said.

President Trump's light saber was red -- and in the "Star Wars" universe that suggests he is aligned with the Dark Side of The Force.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)