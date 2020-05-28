US Must Take 'Serious Action' After Police Killing Of Black Man: UN

US authorities must "ensure justice" to the killing of black people in America (Representational)

The UN rights chief voiced alarm Thursday at the death in police custody of George Floyd, demanding that US authorities take "serious action" to put a stop to killings of unarmed African Americans.

"This is the latest in a long line of killings of unarmed African Americans by US police officers and members of the public," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement, insisting that "US authorities must take serious action to stop such killings, and to ensure justice is done when they do occur."

