Iran Enriched Uranium Stockpile Almost Eight Times 2015 Deal Limit: UN

Vienna:
Iran has continued enriching uranium beyond limits set in a 2015 deal with world powers, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog reported on Friday.
The deal set down a limit of 300 kilogrammes of enriched uranium in a particular compound form, which is the equivalent of 202.8 kg of uranium.
In comparison to the latter number, the stockpile stood at 1,571.6 kg on May 20, according to a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) seen by AFP and showing nearly eight times the limit.
