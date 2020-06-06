Iran Enriched Uranium Stockpile Almost Eight Times 2015 Deal Limit: UN

Iran's uranium stockpile stood at 1,571.6 kgs on May 20 (Representational)

Iran has continued enriching uranium beyond limits set in a 2015 deal with world powers, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog reported on Friday.

The deal set down a limit of 300 kilogrammes of enriched uranium in a particular compound form, which is the equivalent of 202.8 kg of uranium.

In comparison to the latter number, the stockpile stood at 1,571.6 kg on May 20, according to a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) seen by AFP and showing nearly eight times the limit.

