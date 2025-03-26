"Unfair, Anticompetitive": US Trade Envoy Raises Concerns On China's Policies

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer raised concerns about Beijing's "unfair and anticompetitive" economic policies Wednesday, in introductory talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng a week before Washington's reciprocal tariffs are to be unveiled.

US President Donald Trump has dubbed April 2 "Liberation Day" for the world's biggest economy, vowing reciprocal levies to address practices that the United States deems unjust.

But He, a top Chinese official overseeing economic policy and trade ties with Washington, in turn expressed "serious concerns" about Trump's upcoming tariff plans during the video conference, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.

He also pushed back on Washington's recent tariff hikes targeting Chinese imports, after the Trump administration slapped an added 20 percent levy over the country's alleged role in supply chains of illicit drugs like fentanyl.

Beijing has called the fentanyl problem a domestic US issue that tariffs would not resolve.

On Wednesday, both sides had a "candid discussion" in which Greer outlined Trump's efforts to have "a robust and reinvigorated" trade policy, said the USTR's office in a statement.

This policy aims to boost US industrial and technological advantages, and safeguard its economic and national security, the statement added.

"(Greer) also expressed serious concerns about China's unfair and anticompetitive trade policies and practices," the readout added.

Xinhua said both sides "believe that maintaining a stable China-US economic and trade relationship is in the interests of both countries."

Both parties also agreed to continue maintaining communications on issues of mutual concern, Xinhua added.

Greer's talks with He come a month after the Chinese economic leader spoke with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Greer and his team are among US officials charged with formulating a plan for reciprocal tariffs, in a move that could attract legal challenges.

In Trump's first administration, Greer served as chief of staff to the president's top trade negotiator Robert Lighthizer, as the world's two biggest economies engaged in an escalating trade war.

Greer is now charged with reviewing a deal that marked a truce in that tariff conflict and assessing the costs of any unfair trade practices in a review of previously-imposed levies.

