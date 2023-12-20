'Undemocratic': Trump's Team Slams Colorado Ruling After Disqualification

Donald Trump's White House campaign vowed Tuesday it would appeal the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling that the former US president is disqualified from appearing on the state's 2024 Republican primary ballot, with a spokesman calling the decision "completely flawed."

"We will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision," Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)