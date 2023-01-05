'Uncertain Economy': Amazon To Lay Off Over 18,000 Employees

The company had announced 10,000 layoffs in November.

Amazon announced Wednesday it will cut more than 18,000 jobs from its workforce, citing "the uncertain economy" and the fact that the retail giant has "hired rapidly over the last several years."

"Between the reductions we made in November and the ones we're sharing today, we plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles," said CEO Andy Jassy in a statement. The company had announced 10,000 layoffs in November.

Our CEO Andy Jassy just shared a message to Amazon employees. https://t.co/cw5Dl6WY84 — Amazon News (@amazonnews) January 5, 2023

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)