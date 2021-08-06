UN Warns Lebanon-Israel Border Escalation 'Very Dangerous'

UNIFIL warned of a "dangerous situation" after Lebanese Hezbollah movement and Israeli army traded fire

The UN peacekeeping force patrolling the Lebanon-Israel border, UNIFIL, warned of a "very dangerous situation" after the Lebanese Hezbollah movement and the Israeli army traded fire on Friday.

"This is a very dangerous situation, with escalatory actions seen on both sides over the past two days," it said, adding that it was working to "prevent the situation from spiralling out of control".

