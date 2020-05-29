UN Security Council To Discuss Hong Kong Today: Report

China had refused to allow UN Security Council meet called by US on proposed laws. (File)

The United States and Britain have called for the UN Security Council to meet Friday to discuss a controversial security law that China plans to impose on Hong Kong, diplomatic sources said Thursday.

The subject will be considered in an informal, closed-door video-conference in a format that allows any member to raise various issues and which China cannot in principle oppose, according to the same sources.

On Wednesday, Beijing had refused to allow a formal Security Council meeting called by Washington on the same subject to proceed.

