UN Security Council To Discuss Hong Kong Today: Report

The United States and Britain have called for the UN Security Council to meet Friday to discuss a controversial security law that China plans to impose on Hong Kong, diplomatic sources said Thursday.
The subject will be considered in an informal, closed-door video-conference in a format that allows any member to raise various issues and which China cannot in principle oppose, according to the same sources.
On Wednesday, Beijing had refused to allow a formal Security Council meeting called by Washington on the same subject to proceed.
