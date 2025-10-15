UN Says Its Humanitarian Convoy Hit By Russian Drones In Ukraine

A United Nations humanitarian convoy was hit by Russian drones while delivering aid to a front-line area in southern Ukraine, the UN's Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Ukraine said on social media.

OCHA's humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine, Matthias Schmale, condemned the attack, saying that two World Food Programme trucks were hit and damaged by drones, but that nobody was injured.

Schmale said such strikes were a severe breach of international humanitarian law and could be a war crime.

