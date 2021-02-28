UN Rights Office Condemns Violent Crackdown Against Protests In Myanmar

Riot police officers fire teargas canisters during a protest against the military coup.

The United Nations condemned a violent crackdown in Myanmar on Sunday and urged the country's military rulers to stop using force on peaceful demonstrators.

"We strongly condemn the escalating violence against protests in Myanmar and call on the military to immediately halt the use of force against peaceful protesters," Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the UN human rights office, said in a statement.

