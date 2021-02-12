UN Rights Investigator Calls For Sanctions On Myanmar Over Military Coup

A demonstrator flashes the three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup.

The United Nations human rights investigator for Myanmar said on Friday there were "growing reports, photographic evidence" that security forces have used live ammunition against protesters, in violation of international law.

Thomas Andrews said that the UN Security Council should consider imposing sanctions, arms embargos, and travel bans due to the military coup on February 1 and reiterated his request to carry out a mission to the country.

Myint Thu, Myanmar's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, said that it would maintain cooperation with the UN and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), adding: "We do not want to stall the nascent democratic transition in the country".

