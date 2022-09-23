UN-Mandated Inquiry Body Set To Investigate Mass Burial Site In Ukraine

Hundreds of bodies have been found in Izium. (File)

A UN mandated investigative body intends to investigate a mass burial site near Izium, in eastern Ukraine, where hundreds of bodies have been found, its head said on Friday.

"This is of course a novel incident but we certainly intend to look into the Izium event as well," Erik Mose, who heads the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, said at a press briefing.

Asked about whether crimes against humanity had been committed, Mose said that the commission had not yet reached that conclusion citing both a lack of evidence and analysis.

