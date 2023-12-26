UN 'Gravely Concerned' By Israel's Continued Bombardment In Central Gaza

The Hamas group reported 50 strikes in central areas early on Monday (AFP)

The United Nations said Tuesday it was "gravely concerned" by Israel's continued bombardment of the central Gaza Strip and urged Israeli forces to take all available measures to protect civilians.

The UN Human Rights Office said all attacks had to adhere to international humanitarian law.

"We are gravely concerned about the continued bombardment of Middle Gaza by Israeli forces," rights office spokesman Seif Magango said in a statement.

"It is particularly concerning that this latest intense bombardment comes after Israeli forces ordered residents from the south of Wadi Gaza to move to Middle Gaza and Tal al-Sultan in Rafah."

The health ministry in Gaza said an Israeli air strike killed at least 70 people on Sunday at the Al-Maghazi refugee camp. AFP was unable to independently verify that count

The Hamas group reported 50 strikes in central areas early on Monday, including in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Magango said the death count from such strikes came amid "a deepening and already catastrophic humanitarian situation".

He said roads to the camps had been damaged, "obstructing relief aid from reaching those in need, and shelters and hospitals still minimally operating are critically overcrowded and under-resourced".

The bloodiest ever Gaza war erupted when Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7 and killed about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

They took 250 hostages of whom 129 remain inside Gaza.

Israel launched extensive aerial bombardment and a siege followed by a ground invasion. The campaign has killed 20,915 people, mostly women and children, according to Hamas-run Gaza's health ministry.

"We restate our warning that all attacks must strictly adhere to the principles of international humanitarian law, including distinction, proportionality, and precaution in attack," said Magango.

"Israeli forces must take all measures available to protect civilians. Warnings and evacuation orders do not absolve them of the full range of their international humanitarian law obligations."

Israel's military said Tuesday it had struck more than 100 targets in 24 hours, including military sites and tunnel shafts in central Jabalia and Khan Yunis in the south, as heavy ground combat continued.

