UN Declares 2024 As Year Of Camelids. Here's Why

Camelids, including camels, llamas, alpacas are crucial for Indigenous Peoples.

The United Nations has designated 2024 as the International Year Of Camelids (IYC 2024). The official page of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) states that the next year will highlight camelids' crucial role towards different communities.

It added that the year will also make people aware of how camelids are key to the livelihoods of many households in hostile environments across more than 90 nations.

Camelids, including camels, llamas, alpacas, vicuñas, Bactrian camels, dromedaries and guanacos, are crucial, particularly for Indigenous Peoples and local communities.

The report stated that this decision has been made as these animals contribute to food security, nutrition and economic growth for many communities around the globe. In addition, camelids also hold a strong cultural and social significance for different communities across the world.

The report added that over the years these animals have also played an important role in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - especially towards the fight against hunger, the empowerment of women, the eradication of extreme poverty and the sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems.

Whether transporting products and people or simply providing communities with necessities like milk, meat and fibre, camelids thrive where other livestock species cannot survive.

For communities and Indigenous Peoples in Andean highlands and in the arid and semi-arid lands in Africa and Asia, these animals have specific roles in the culture, economy, food security and livelihoods.

This is not all. Even in extreme climatic conditions, camelids have played their part by continuing to provide fibre and nutritious food for people to survive.

Therefore, the intergovernmental organisation believes that the International Year of Camelids provides a unique opportunity to raise awareness regarding the role of camelids. It will also highlight their role in building resilience to climate change – particularly in mountains and arid and semi-arid lands.

The report concludes by saying, “The International Year of Camelids 2024 aims to build awareness of the untapped potential of camelids and to call for increased investment in the camelid sector, advocating for greater research, capacity development and the use of innovative practices and technologies.”

As per a report by Arab News, this decision to declare 2024 as the International Year of Camelids was made back in 2020. Back then the move was welcomed by the founder and president of the International Camel Organization (ICO) Fahad F. Bin Hithleen.

The report also revealed that this initiative by the UN General Assembly was made upon the recommendation of the FAO.