War Crimes: 2 former Serbian spy chiefs in Slobodan Milosevic's regime were convicted on Wednesday.

Two former Serbian spy chiefs in Slobodan Milosevic's regime were convicted Wednesday of crimes against humanity and war crimes in the 1990s Balkans wars after a retrial by a UN court.

Jovica Stanisic, 70, the former head of Serbia's state security service, and his deputy Franko Simatovic, 71, were each sentenced to 12 years in jail, the court in The Hague said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)