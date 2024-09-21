UN Condemns Lebanon Device Blasts As Violation Of International Law

The UN said that the attack violated international law and could constitute a war crime.

The United Nations on Friday denounced the detonation of hand-held communication devices used by Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon this week, saying the attack violated international law and could constitute a war crime.

"International humanitarian law prohibits the use of booby-trap devices in the form of apparently harmless portable objects," the UN's High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, told the Security Council, adding that it "is a war crime to commit violence intended to spread terror among civilians."

The blasts that killed at least 37 people and wounded nearly 3,000 over two days targeted communication devices used by the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

Pagers and walkie-talkies exploded as their users were shopping in supermarkets, walking on streets and attending funerals, plunging the country into panic.

Hezbollah blamed Israel for the blasts.

"I am appalled by the breadth and impact of the attacks," said Turk.

"These attacks represent a new development in warfare, where communication tools become weapons," he added.

"This cannot be the new normal."

Israel has not commented on the operation but has said it will widen the scope of its war in Gaza to include the Lebanon front.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Israel's ambassador to the UN refused to comment on the device blasts.

"But I can tell you that we will do everything we can to target those terrorists," Danny Danon said.

He spoke after Israel announced it had killed the commander of Hezbollah's elite unit in a strike on Beirut on Friday.

"We have no intention to enter a war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, but we cannot continue the way it is," Danon said, noting that Israel prefers a diplomatic solution and wants to "prevent" further escalation.

Iran-backed Hezbollah is an ally of Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has been fighting a war in Gaza since its October 7 attack on Israel.

For nearly a year, the focus of Israel's firepower has been on Gaza but its troops have also been engaged in near-daily clashes with Hezbollah militants along its northern border.

Hundreds have been killed in Lebanon, most of them fighters, and dozens in Israel, including soldiers.

