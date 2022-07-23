UN Chief 'Unequivocally Condemns' Attack On Ukraine's Odessa Port

Odessa is key to a UN-brokered grain export deal between Russia and Ukraine.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Saturday "unequivocally" condemned missile attacks earlier in the day on Ukraine's Odessa, a port that is key to a UN-brokered grain export deal between Russia and Ukraine.

"The Secretary-General unequivocally condemns reported strikes today in the Ukrainian port of Odesa," his deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement, adding that: "Full implementation (of the deal) by the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Turkey is imperative."

