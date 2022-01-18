UN Chief 'Condemns' Suspected Drone Attack On UAE

The UAE has blamed Yemen's Houthi rebels for the attack. (File)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "condemns" a suspected drone attack in Abu Dhabi that killed three people Monday and called on "all parties to exercise maximum restraint and prevent any escalation," his spokesman said.

"Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited by international humanitarian law," Stephane Dujarric added in comments to reporters after the attack, which the United Arab Emirates has blamed on Yemen's Huthi rebels.

